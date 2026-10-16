Police Ordered to Reopen Probe Into Handling of Linehan Arrest

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The 58-year-old Irish writer was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September 2025 after arriving from Arizona. Officers detained him on suspicion of inciting violence in connection with three…

Police in the UK have been told to reopen an investigation into a complaint concerning the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, after a watchdog found serious…

Police in the UK have been told to reopen an investigation into a complaint concerning the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, after a watchdog found serious…

Police in the UK have been told to reopen an investigation into a complaint concerning the arrest of Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, after a watchdog found serious shortcomings in the way the case was handled.

The 58-year-old Irish writer was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September 2025 after arriving from Arizona. Officers detained him on suspicion of inciting violence in connection with three posts he had published on X.

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Police later apologised to Mr Linehan, who also received a settlement after bringing a civil claim.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Mr Linehan subsequently requested a review of the police response to his complaint about the investigation and his treatment by officers.

The watchdog concluded that the complaint had not been handled adequately and ordered the force to examine again the allegation that Mr Linehan had been discriminated against.

“In October, we found the outcome of the complaint was not reasonable and proportionate and directed the Met to reinvestigate a number of the allegations made.

“We found that, during the complaint investigation, the force failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the grounds for the man’s arrest and failed to pursue lines of inquiry regarding a complaint about the man’s bail conditions,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

The IOPC added: “We also directed them to reinvestigate the allegation that he was discriminated against.”

“The man will have a further right of review to the IOPC should he be dissatisfied with the outcome of the force’s reinvestigation.”