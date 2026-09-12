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President Connolly Conveyed Irish People’s Strong Views on War and Genocide to Trump

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 12, 2026 3 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 3-minute read
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President Connolly expressed 'strong view' of Irish people on war and genocide to Trump

President Catherine Connolly told US President Donald Trump that the Irish people firmly reject any acceptance of war and genocide as a normal feature of international affairs.

The two presidents held a courtesy meeting lasting more than 20 minutes at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

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The discussion took place in Phoenix Park without video cameras in the room, although members of both delegations were present.

The meeting followed a ceremonial welcome that included the signing of the Distinguished Visitors Book, the playing of the National Anthems and an inspection of a Guard of Honour. The presidents then moved to the President’s Drawing Room for their talks.

Donald Trump signed the visitors book at Áras an Uachtaráin

In a statement issued afterwards, President Connolly said she was “very conscious that Ireland and the United States of America are bound by strong ties.

“This is a deep connection, built over centuries, which allows us to speak openly to one another.

“We are in a world facing the existential threat posed by war and climate change, both of which are inextricably interlinked.

President Connolly greets Donald Trump at Áras an Uachtaráin

“I conveyed the strong view of the Irish people that the normalisation of war and genocide can never be accepted.

“As a country which has suffered famine, colonisation and the violence of the Troubles, but also understands the importance of the long and challenging road to peace, I emphasised the unique insight which Irish people can bring to the resolution of conflict.

“I highlighted to President Trump the strong commitment which the Irish people have to international relations and to the importance of the United Nations. I also spoke of the pride Irish people feel in Ireland’s contribution to UN Peacekeeping since 1958, as well as the obligations contained within Article 29 of our Constitution towards the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

“I assured President Trump that the Irish people would strongly support all those who have the strength to build a shared peace in all those parts of the world currently suffering from such horrific war and violence.”

President Connolly and Mr Trump also spoke about the contribution of Irish emigrants to the United States, yesterday’s 25th Anniversary of 9/11 and the 250th Anniversary of the independence of the United States.

Read more:Follow live updates’No good answer’ on Irish unification, Trump saysTrump moves to Doonbeg after Dublin courtesy calls

On Northern Ireland, the statement said President Connolly “noted the contribution made by the United States to the peace process, including through the International Fund for Ireland”.

President Connolly presented President Trump with a St Brigid’s Cross, a copy of the book ‘Navigatio Sancti Brendani – The Voyage of St Brendan’, and the collected poems of Michael Longley, including his sonnet ‘Ceasefire’.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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