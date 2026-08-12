Somalia’s new parliament speaker takes office, pledges unity and stronger oversight

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Jaamac formally assumed the speakership at a handover ceremony held at the Speaker and Committees’ headquarters in Villa Hargeisa. First Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar, Second Deputy…

Mogadishu (AX) — Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur Jaamac took the helm of Somalia’s House of the People on Wednesday, promising to reinforce parliament’s legislative authority and safeguard its constitutional…

Wednesday August 12, 2026 Mogadishu (AX) — Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur Jaamac took the helm of Somalia’s House of the People on Wednesday, promising to reinforce parliament’s legislative authority…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Wednesday August 12, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur Jaamac took the helm of Somalia’s House of the People on Wednesday, promising to reinforce parliament’s legislative authority and safeguard its constitutional mandate.

- Advertisement -

Jaamac formally assumed the speakership at a handover ceremony held at the Speaker and Committees’ headquarters in Villa Hargeisa. First Deputy Speaker Sadia Yasin Haji Samatar, Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow and other parliamentary officials attended the event.

In his opening remarks, Jaamac pledged to run the House on the principles of justice, transparency and unity. He identified stronger legislative work and protection of parliament’s constitutional role as central priorities.

He urged lawmakers to put the public interest first, cooperate across the chamber and carry out the responsibilities assigned to them under the constitution.

“I will lead the House with justice, transparency and unity,” Jaamac said, underscoring the need to expand parliament’s legislative efforts and preserve its institutional role.

Abshirow thanked the parliamentary election committee for managing the speakership vote and commended Sadia for guiding the House during her tenure as acting speaker.

Sadia also expressed appreciation to the election committee, while calling for continued cooperation among lawmakers and the uninterrupted functioning of parliament.

Lawmakers elected Jaamac speaker on Monday, succeeding Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, who went on to become president of South West state.

Of the lawmakers who attended the election session in Mogadishu, 174 cast ballots. Jaamac won with 142 votes, defeating fellow contender Abdulqadir Omar Moallin, who received 30. Two ballots were invalid, according to Saadiya, who was acting speaker during the vote.

Jaamac previously served as Somalia’s minister of ports and maritime transport. His government experience also includes terms as defense minister and justice minister, as well as service as a senior adviser to the speaker of the House of the People.

His appointment comes as Somalia’s parliament faces a politically sensitive period, including pressure to intensify oversight of the executive and take a leading role in the country’s changing political and electoral affairs.