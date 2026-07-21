At least 13 killed in road crash in Ethiopia’s Somali region

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Monday July 20, 2026

Jigjiga (AX) — A devastating weekend of accidents in Ethiopia’s Somali region has left at least 16 people dead, after a road collision killed 13 people in Qabribayah district and a grave collapsed during the ensuing funeral procession, residents said.

The initial crash took place Saturday in the Guuyow area when a vehicle transporting khat struck a three-wheeled motorcycle.

Several others suffered injuries in the collision, including some in serious condition, prompting concern that the number of deaths could increase.

Residents said 12 of the 13 people killed in the road accident belonged to one family. Most of the victims were young people travelling home after attending a wedding.

Grief turned to further tragedy in Qabribayah during funeral rites, where the collapse of a grave killed three people and injured another 10, according to residents.

Somali Region President Mustafa Mohamed Omar offered condolences to the bereaved families and the broader Somali community.

Calling the events a painful tragedy, he also prayed for the swift recovery of those hurt.