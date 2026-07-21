DR Congo’s Ebola Outbreak Toll Reaches 930

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A rapidly escalating Ebola outbreak in Congo has claimed at least 930 lives, with 37 deaths reported in a single 24-hour period, the Health Ministry said Monday.

By Saturday, authorities had confirmed 2,344 cases. The outbreak, declared in eastern Congo on May 15, is the fastest-growing on record, according to the ministry.

The disease is being driven by the Bundibugyo virus, a less common strain that causes Ebola. No approved vaccine or treatment is available for it.

Ebola is highly contagious and can pass from wild animals to humans. Among people, it spreads through contact with bodily fluids, including blood, vomit and semen, as well as contaminated items and surfaces such as clothing and bedding. Although rare, the disease is severe and frequently fatal.

The sharp rise in deaths comes as security concerns hamper response efforts in Ituri, the province hit hardest by the outbreak. Five eastern provinces have reported cases, all in a region plagued by rebel violence.

Authorities said Saturday that health facilities and response teams had faced at least 12 attacks since the outbreak was declared in mid-May. Most were driven by rumors and public skepticism. At the same time, many health workers have left their posts to protest unpaid wages.

At least 36 health workers who contracted the virus have died.

The World Health Organization raised a further alarm last week, saying 80% of new Ebola infections were linked to unknown transmission chains. That suggests the virus is spreading faster than health authorities can trace it, despite an expanding response.

In its latest update, Congo’s Health Ministry said 724 patients were being treated in hospitals or held in isolation. Officials are also stepping up measures across affected health zones.

“Patient care and support capacities are consolidating, with 22 new recoveries recorded in 24 hours,” the ministry said.

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