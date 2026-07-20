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Monday, July 20, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: More Than 900,000 Need Aid in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado
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More Than 900,000 Need Aid in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

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By Newsroom July 20, 2026 1 min read
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Over 900,000 Need Aid in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado
More Than 900,000 Need Aid in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

Mozambique’s conflict-ravaged Cabo Delgado province is sliding deeper into a humanitarian emergency, aid agencies have warned. At least 919,000 people require support, yet only about half are receiving assistance.

Johanniter International Assistance identified healthcare, food, education and protection as the most pressing priorities. The UN said violence has displaced more than 26,000 people since the beginning of the year, with women and children making up the majority.

A severe funding gap is further constraining relief operations. So far, donors have provided just 34% of the UN’s US$348 million appeal for Mozambique’s 2026 response plan.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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