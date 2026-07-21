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Could Mnangagwa’s Presidency Be Extended to 2037?

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By Newsroom July 21, 2026 1 min read
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Zimbabwe Lower House Backs Presidential Term Extension
Zimbabwe’s Lower House Backs Extending Presidential Term Limits

ZANU-PF’s Harare Province is pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the ruling party until 2037, days after he signed the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Act into law.

The amendment shifts Zimbabwe’s next harmonised elections from 2028 to 2030, adding two years to the terms of the president, members of Parliament and councillors.

Addressing a rally in Epworth, Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa said the province would submit a resolution at ZANU-PF’s next conference calling for Mnangagwa to remain party leader beyond 2030. Opposition parties, meanwhile, have mounted a court challenge against the amendment, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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