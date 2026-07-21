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DR Congo Neighbors Tighten Border Measures as Ebola Cases Surge

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By Newsroom July 21, 2026 1 min read
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WHO Warns DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Continues to Spread
WHO warns Ebola outbreak in DR Congo continues to spread

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among them Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia, are tightening health defenses as the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo continues to spread. Authorities have expanded border checks, stepped up disease surveillance and reinforced emergency response measures.

Since declaring the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in May, DR Congo has reported 2,344 cases and at least 930 deaths. The WHO said the actual number of infections could be as much as four times higher. To curb cross-border transmission, health officials have intensified screening at entry points, deployed rapid response teams and expanded laboratory capacity.

Uganda remains on heightened alert after confirming outbreak-linked cases. The East African Community, Africa CDC and WHO are coordinating regional preparedness efforts. However, experts said conflict, insecurity and funding shortfalls are still obstructing containment work in eastern DR Congo.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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