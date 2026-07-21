Fire at Mogadishu’s Bakaara Market Causes Heavy Losses for Traders

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Tuesday July 21, 2026

Photos courtesy of Arlaadi Medi

MOGADISHU (AX) — A fast-moving fire swept through parts of Mogadishu’s Bakaara Market on Tuesday, leaving traders facing heavy losses as flames engulfed shops near the Abdalla Shideeye intersection.

The blaze is believed to have begun within the market before rapidly reaching several commercial sections, consuming businesses and merchandise belonging to local vendors.

Witnesses described towering flames and dense black smoke above the market while traders and nearby residents scrambled to pull belongings from the burning premises.

Business owners said the speed of the fire left them with little chance to rescue their goods.

“Property burned down. I was raising a large family from my business. I have nothing left,” one trader affected by the blaze said.

Fire crews from the Banadir regional administration responded to the scene, working to bring the fire under control and stop it from reaching other areas of Bakaara, Somalia’s largest commercial market.

Security personnel blocked several roads around the affected area, allowing emergency crews to work and helping keep members of the public away from the danger zone.

The Banadir regional administration had not issued an immediate statement on what caused the fire.

Officials also had not provided an initial assessment of the scale of the damage.

Bakaara Market, Somalia’s biggest trading hub, has been hit by several major fires over the years, with traders often suffering substantial property losses.

Earlier market fires have frequently been attributed to suspected electrical problems or other causes that authorities did not officially establish.