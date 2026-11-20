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The hearing and agreement being reviewed at the gathering continued for several more hours, with the sun having already begun to set. The large lamp hanging in the…

The hearing and agreement being reviewed at the gathering continued for several more hours, with the sun having already begun to set. The large lamp hanging in the courtyard of Haji Baana’s house illuminated the faces of the elders, whose fatigue and thoughtfulness were evident. Drawing on his deep knowledge of tradition and Islamic law, Haji Baana summarized the points that had been agreed upon, clearly setting out the judgment of the hearing.

Haji Baana:

Listen, all of you. A case is resolved through truth and justice. Sadiiq’s family will pay full compensation to erase the insults and humiliation inflicted upon Amina Sahra and her family. Secondly, Akram is Sadiiq’s son, and his lineage is established through him. All expenses related to his accommodation, education, and healthcare will be Sadiiq’s responsibility. However, the right to care for and raise the boy belongs to his mother, Amina, and no one may take him away from her as long as she is alive. This agreement is properly witnessed and binding. Muxudiin, is that what was agreed?

Muxudiin:

(Nodding and placing his hand over his chest):

That is exactly right, Haji Baana. Not a single word has been omitted or added. I personally guarantee that all the compensation and rights agreed upon tonight will be implemented tomorrow morning before the sun grows hot.

Mother Luul slowly rose to her feet, the great weakness brought on by the collapse of her former pride clearly visible. She approached Akram, took the boy’s small hand with her trembling one, and pulled an expensive gold necklace from the pocket of her dress. She wanted to place it around the boy’s neck, but her eyes immediately turned toward Amina, as though asking for permission.

Mother Luul:

(In a soft voice tinged with fear):

Amina… will you allow his grandmother to put this small gift around his neck? It cannot make up for what I have done, but it is a symbol of the love I have for my own blood.

Amina Sahra exhaled deeply and then calmly nodded, recognizing that children were not responsible for the mistakes of adults.

Amina Sahra:

She is his grandmother. I will not stop you from giving him whatever you wish, Mother Luul. But remember, what this child needs is not gold alone. He needs the compassion and respect he was denied yesterday.

Once again, tears streamed down Luul’s face. She placed the necklace around Akram’s neck and kissed him on the cheek, then hurried back to their car parked outside, unable to bear the weight of the eyes of those seated at the gathering.

Sadiiq stood before his son for a long time, feeling as though time should stop so that he would not have to leave him. He looked at Akram, who was still holding the gold necklace in his small hand, and then turned toward Amina.

Sadiiq:

Amina, I will come tomorrow morning to take Akram to the school where he will be enrolled and to buy him clothes. Will you allow me to come here in the morning?

Amina Sahra:

(In a firm voice that set clear boundaries):

The door of this house is open to Akram’s father, but not to any other man. You are always welcome to come regarding anything involving your son, but your visits must not disrupt my private life.

Sadiiq felt a painful pounding in his chest, but he nodded as he accepted the reality before him:

Sadiiq:

I understand, Amina. I respect your wishes and your decision.

After all the guests had left and the main door had been closed, a different kind of calm returned to Haji Baana’s house. Faayow took Akram to the bedroom to put him to sleep, while Amina sat on one of the living-room chairs, her entire body weighed down by profound exhaustion. Ducaale entered the room carrying a glass of water and held it out to Amina.

Ducaale:

(In a calm voice filled with affection and brotherly care):

Amina, drink this water. Today was a historic and heavy day, but you showed a dignity and strength that had never been seen before. God has granted you the justice you deserved.

Amina Sahra:

(She took the glass of water and then looked at Ducaale):

Ducaale, if you and Haji Baana had not stood by me, I do not know where I would be today. The pain I suffered was immense, but the forgiveness I offered tonight was only to set my own soul free. I do not want to spend my life holding hatred and resentment toward others.

Ducaale:

That is why you are a person worthy of respect, Amina. But I want you to know one thing… Now that the truth has become clear and Sadiiq has entered his son’s life, I will not distance myself from you. The promise I made to myself—to protect your life and stand by your side—remains unchanged.

Amina looked into Ducaale’s eyes and saw in them a profound sincerity that had never changed since the day the trouble began. She realized that Ducaale was not merely a source of support, but someone who genuinely loved her, although he had never openly admitted it during those difficult times.

Amina Sahra:

Thank you, Ducaale. Your presence is a strong pillar for me to lean on.

The following morning, as the sun rose, the atmosphere felt new. Sadiiq’s car came to a stop outside the house. He was dressed neatly, and his face showed a new determination to become a true father. When he knocked on the door, Faayow opened it and welcomed him respectfully.

When Akram saw his father, he ran toward him, shouting happily:

Akram:

Dad! Are we going to school today?

Sadiiq sat on the ground, pulled his son into his arms, and kissed him on both cheeks:

Sadiiq:

Yes, my brave boy. Today we are going to school, and afterward we will buy everything you like.

Amina came out of her room carrying Akram’s small bag, accompanied by Ducaale, who appeared ready to leave for work. When Sadiiq and Ducaale’s eyes met, a tense silence settled over the scene. Sadiiq knew that Ducaale had been the man who held the key to his family when he himself had neglected it, while Ducaale was the man who now stood honorably before Amina.

Sadiiq stood up and extended his hand to Ducaale in greeting:

Sadiiq:

Ducaale, good morning. I want to thank you once again for the care and protection you gave to my son and to Amina while I was away. It is a debt I can never repay.

Ducaale firmly clasped Sadiiq’s hand and looked him directly in the eyes:

Ducaale:

(In a calm but weighty voice):

Sadiiq, I did not do it in search of repayment, nor was I expecting anyone’s gratitude. Amina and Akram were people I saw being wronged, and standing by them was both a religious and moral duty. Now that you are here, the only thing I ask of you is that you never make this little boy cry again, and that you remember anyone who has suffered needs complete peace and stability.

Sadiiq felt that Ducaale’s words were a veiled warning carrying strength and firm resolve. He said quietly:

Sadiiq:

That is a promise I will never break, Ducaale.

Amina approached and handed Akram to his father:

Amina Sahra:

Sadiiq, Akram likes to be spoken to and listened to. Do not rush him or force him to do anything. Bring him back home before this afternoon.

Sadiiq:

Do not worry, Amina. It will be as you wish.

As Sadiiq and Akram left, with Akram waving to his mother through the car window, Amina stood in the courtyard, feeling that a new chapter in her life had begun. Ducaale stood beside her, watching the car disappear into the distance.

Ducaale:

(Looking at Amina):

Amina, everything has now fallen into place. But there is one question that still needs an answer… Where are you going from here? What kind of life do you personally want to build?

Amina Sahra turned toward Ducaale. In her eyes was a new light filled with determination and independence, something that had never been seen during the years of sorrow and hardship.

Amina Sahra:

Ducaale, until now I have lived to defend my honor and protect my son. But from today onward, I want to live for myself. I want to open a business that I will run myself. I want to become a person who stands on her own feet and does not depend on anyone. I do not wa