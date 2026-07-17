 Skip to content
Sunday, July 19, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: World Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on Themselves
Breaking News
World Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on ThemselvesErdogan Seeks Two-Year Extension for Turkish Troop Deployment in SomaliaGaza Health Officials Say Israeli Strikes Kill 10, Including ChildrenSomali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionOntario premier calls US criticism of Canada’s wildfire efforts unacceptableUS Renews Iran Strikes After Military Personnel KilledWorld Cup Gave Americans a Fresh Perspective on ThemselvesErdogan Seeks Two-Year Extension for Turkish Troop Deployment in SomaliaGaza Health Officials Say Israeli Strikes Kill 10, Including ChildrenSomali Army Kills 25 Al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionOntario premier calls US criticism of Canada’s wildfire efforts unacceptableUS Renews Iran Strikes After Military Personnel Killed
Axadle
SO Subscribe
West-Africa News English

U.S. House Passes Bill to Cut Nigeria Aid Over Violence

Follow
By Adam Omar July 17, 2026 1 min read
Share
U.S. House Passes Bill Cutting Aid to Nigeria Over Violence
U.S. House Passes Bill to Cut Nigeria Aid Over Violence

Washington has moved to tie U.S. aid to Nigeria’s response to religious violence, with the House of Representatives passing a spending bill that could halt assistance over alleged attacks targeting Christians and other vulnerable communities. The measure would withhold all foreign aid until the U.S. government certifies that Abuja is taking “measurable actions … to protect Christian communities suffering from religious violence”.

Representative Riley Moore drafted the legislation with several other Republican lawmakers and introduced it in the House in April. In December 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Nigeria’s government of failing to safeguard Christians, describing the crisis as a “Christian genocide”. Nigerian authorities have repeatedly rejected that characterization, arguing that violence across the country has claimed victims among Christians and Muslims alike.

Despite the dispute, the two countries have carried out successful joint counter-terrorism operations in recent months. One such operation resulted in the elimination of Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a senior commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 527 published stories
More stories

More from West-Africa

See all

You may have missed