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Southwest Parliament Approves New Cabinet Amid Political Tensions

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 17, 2026 2 min read
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Southwest parliament approves new Cabinet amid political tensions
Southwest Parliament Approves New Cabinet Amid Political Tensions

Friday July 17, 2026

Baidoa (AX) — Southwest State lawmakers on Thursday approved a new Council of Ministers, marking a key step for the regional administration as it confronts continuing political tensions and security concerns after former leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen was removed from office.

The chief justice of the Southwest State Supreme Court, Dr. Ahmed Ali Muse, administered the oath of office to the newly endorsed ministers.

The ministers pledged to perform their responsibilities faithfully, transparently and responsibly, serving the people and advancing the development of Southwest State.

Southwest State leader Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe welcomed the Cabinet’s approval and called on its members to focus on delivering public services, strengthening security, promoting economic growth, improving governance and carrying out the administration’s development agenda.

“The new Cabinet is expected to be united, accountable and transparent, in order to ensure the goals of the Southwest Government and efficient service delivery to the people,” Madobe said.

Madobe also thanked the parliamentary speaker and legislators for endorsing the ministers, saying their decision would help speed up the regional government’s work.

The vote comes as Southwest State faces sustained pressure from political and security disputes surrounding the process that resulted in Laftagareen’s removal.

Laftagareen and his supporters continue to dispute the legitimacy of the new administration, fueling concerns over stability across the region.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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