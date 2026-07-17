CPJ: Journalists Face Death and Arson Threats in Eastern DR Congo

Follow Central-Africa

Journalists covering clashes and drone strikes in civilian areas face escalating danger as frontlines move in the fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has warned.

“None of the myriad warring parties are comfortable with the press reporting freely on their activities,” the advocacy group said in a statement. According to CPJ, many journalists have escaped eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), while those who stay continue to face threats from both sides.

CPJ said the risks are intensifying “as frontlines shift under diplomatic pressure for peace”.