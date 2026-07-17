AU Mission Praises Late Djibouti Defense Minister’s Horn of Africa Security Role

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Friday July 17, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia has mourned the death of Djibouti’s Minister of Defence, Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan, hailing his contribution to regional peace and security.

Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, the special representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and head of AUSSOM, sent condolences to the Djiboutian government, its armed forces, the public and Bourhan’s family.

“It was with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan,” Diene said. “On behalf of AUSSOM and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our sincere condolences.”

Diene said Bourhan devoted himself to serving Djibouti and played an important role in advancing peace, security and stability across the Horn of Africa.

“Throughout his tenure, the late Minister served his country with exemplary dedication and made a remarkable contribution to peace, security, and stability efforts in the Horn of Africa,” he said.

The AUSSOM chief also recognized Bourhan’s backing of African Union peace missions and Djibouti’s continuing contribution of troops to AUSSOM.

“His commitment to peace will be fondly remembered,” Diene said.

AUSSOM said it stood with Djibouti in its time of mourning and honored Bourhan’s legacy, calling the country a reliable partner in work to promote peace and stability in Somalia.

Bourhan had been Djibouti’s minister of defence and parliamentary affairs since 2019, with responsibility for defence policy and military matters.

Following President Guelleh’s re-election, he was recently reappointed and kept the defence portfolio in the new 26-member Cabinet.

Bourhan previously held the post of minister of the interior.