Zambia’s President Hichilema Pledges Jobs and Economic Growth in Second Term

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Authorities declared Hichilema the winner of the 13 August vote with 60% of the ballots, while Mundubile secured 38% and alleged that the results had been manipulated. Further…

President Hakainde Hichilema has begun a second five-year term in Zambia, taking the oath of office as opposition allegations of electoral irregularities—and the arrest of his main challenger,…

President Hakainde Hichilema has begun a second five-year term in Zambia, taking the oath of office as opposition allegations of electoral irregularities—and the arrest of his main challenger,…

President Hakainde Hichilema has begun a second five-year term in Zambia, taking the oath of office as opposition allegations of electoral irregularities—and the arrest of his main challenger, Brian Mundubile, on treason charges—cast a shadow over the election.

Authorities declared Hichilema the winner of the 13 August vote with 60% of the ballots, while Mundubile secured 38% and alleged that the results had been manipulated. Further concerns emerged when courts were sealed off on the final day for filing a legal challenge. European Union observers also highlighted weaknesses in the tallying and verification of votes.

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Against that backdrop, Hichilema used his inauguration speech to appeal for national unity and called on the opposition to cooperate with his administration. His first five years were marked by efforts to stabilise Zambia’s economy and restructure its debt; he has now promised to make economic growth and prosperity the focus of his second term.