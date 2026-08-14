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Puntland State Alerts Security Forces Over Reported President Mohamud Visit to Galkayo

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 14, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Puntland places security forces on alert over reported President Mohamud visit to Galkayo
Puntland State Alerts Security Forces Over Reported President Mohamud Visit to Galkayo

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State has placed its security and defense forces on full alert amid reports that Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud intends to visit southern Galkayo, an area administered by the Galmudug regional state.

In a statement released Thursday night, Puntland State accused President Hassan Sheikh of seeking to aggravate political and security tensions in Galkayo. The administration warned that he would be responsible for any fallout from what it characterized as an effort to provoke division in the city.

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Puntland State called the reported trip an attempt to sow “discord and conflict” in Galkayo, a divided city where Puntland State and Galmudug communities live on opposite sides of an administrative boundary.

“Puntland State will hold President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud responsible for any consequences resulting from the discord and violence he is attempting to instigate,” the statement said.

The administration praised Galmudug officials and residents of southern Galkayo for what it described as their work to maintain peace. It also urged them to reject what Puntland State called the president’s “new attempts” to destabilize the city.

Hiiraan Online was unable to independently confirm whether President Hassan Sheikh intends to travel to southern Galkayo, or establish the purpose and timing of any potential visit.

The allegations come as relations between Puntland State and the federal government continue to deteriorate. The two sides remain divided over security arrangements, political authority and the presence of forces aligned with the federal government in areas under Puntland State’s control.

Puntland State has recently conducted operations aimed at seizing military bases held by federal-aligned forces. Several of those troops have since surrendered their weapons and positions to Puntland State authorities.

The latest dispute has heightened concerns that the standoff between Puntland State and the federal government could spread, especially in Galkayo, where political and security rivalries intersect with longstanding clan and administrative tensions.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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