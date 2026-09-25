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Liberian Government Says Cyber Law Does Not Target Free Speech

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By Adam Omar September 25, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Liberia's Cyber Law Doesn't Target Free Speech, Govt Says

Senator Francis Dopoh has moved to reassure Liberians—especially journalists, activists and social media users—that Liberia’s cybercrime law is not designed to silence criticism or peaceful dissent. His comments come after the recent arrest of an individual over a social media post triggered public debate about the legislation.

Dopoh said the law is aimed instead at conduct that poses direct risks to people, institutions and national security as Liberia’s digital space continues to grow. He also said its protections for women, girls and children would help tackle online threats, blackmail and the non-consensual distribution of private images.

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The senator’s statement comes amid mounting concern over the future of online free expression, as more Liberians use platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 621 published stories
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