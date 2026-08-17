U.S. Names Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz Deputy Chief of Mission to Somalia

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Stevens-Klitz is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service whose diplomatic work has spanned Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Mogadishu (AX) — Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz, a veteran U.S. diplomat with more than 25 years of international service, will become Washington’s new Deputy Chief of Mission to Somalia…

Mogadishu (AX) — Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz, a veteran U.S. diplomat with more than 25 years of international service, will become Washington’s new Deputy Chief of Mission to Somalia…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz, a veteran U.S. diplomat with more than 25 years of international service, will become Washington’s new Deputy Chief of Mission to Somalia in August 2026, beginning her assignment in Mogadishu.

Stevens-Klitz is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service whose diplomatic work has spanned Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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She currently serves as counselor for public affairs at the U.S. Embassy covering Senegal and Guinea-Bissau. In that role, she has led public diplomacy initiatives and strengthened engagement with communities and local institutions.

According to the United States government, Stevens-Klitz has built partnerships throughout her career with national governments, international organizations, private-sector representatives and civil society groups.

Her portfolio has also included fostering dialogue with young people and emerging leaders, broadening economic and commercial ties, defending media freedom and helping safeguard cultural heritage.

Her earlier assignments took her to Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, Germany, Israel and Armenia. She has also held several posts at the U.S. Department of State headquarters in Washington, D.C.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Stevens-Klitz earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

She speaks French, German, Russian and Arabic.

Her appointment comes as Washington deepens cooperation with Somalia on security, governance and development, including support for Somali security institutions and efforts to counter militant groups.