Duale rejects critics, says he will remain involved in Garissa affairs

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Health CS Aden Duale has rejected calls to stay out of Garissa politics, arguing that more than 20 years in public leadership entitle him to express his views…

Health CS Aden Duale speaking at the event./STEPHEN ASTARIKO Health CS Aden Duale has rejected calls to stay out of Garissa politics, arguing that more than 20 years…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Health CS Aden Duale speaking at the event./STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Health CS Aden Duale has rejected calls to stay out of Garissa politics, arguing that more than 20 years in public leadership entitle him to express his views on who should lead the region.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in his native Somali dialect, Duale said he would not compel anyone to adopt his position but would continue to make his views known.

The veteran politician spoke during a resource mobilisation drive in support of the Maryam Binti Imran Centre for Orphans and the Tajul Ulum Islamic Centre.

The event was attended by several politicians, among them Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed and governorship aspirants Ibrahim Abass and Abdiqani Dubat.

Duale served four terms as the MP for Garissa Township. He said his extensive involvement in the political affairs of Garissa and the wider North Eastern region meant he had no intention of retreating into silence.

“I will not force anyone to follow my opinion, but I will give my views,” Duale said.

He was responding to gubernatorial aspirant Dubat, who had asked him to focus on national politics and leave Garissa’s local contests to those seeking elective office.

Dubat said candidates should be allowed to compete on the basis of their own records rather than having Duale intervene in county political battles.

Duale dismissed the appeal, saying leaders from across Garissa and the region regularly seek his assessment of political developments.

He said he would continue commenting on the gubernatorial contest, parliamentary races, the Senate and the woman representative position, whether or not his views found favour with everyone.

“I will give my opinion on the gubernatorial position, whether people accept it or not. I will give my opinion in Garissa Township, whether people accept it or not. I will give my opinion in Fafi, Balambala, Dadaab and Ijara, whether people accept it or not,” Duale said.

Duale also urged voters to judge elected officials by their results, warning them against allowing political speeches to overshadow records in office.

“I urge the people to gauge their leaders based on their track records, their performance and their Islamic values,” he said.

He defended his contribution to the community while addressing what he described as criticism and insults from political rivals.

In particular, Duale objected to being called “Sultan Hasid”, a Somali expression loosely translated as a jealous person.

He said the description did not match his record of supporting development projects and community initiatives, arguing that an envious person would not devote time and resources to such efforts.

Duale added that those using the label against him could, in fact, have been speaking about themselves.

“A Hasid is someone who wants everything for himself, who takes CDF money and consumes money meant for development projects. Can a Hasid contribute to fundraising? Can a Hasid build a madrasa?” he posed.

He also cited his political history as evidence that he had respected voters’ decisions, noting that he had won elections on the tickets of different political parties.

“You elected me through four different political parties, and I have always respected your decision,” he said.

Duale further referred to Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed, appearing to remind residents of his role in helping the legislator rise in politics.

“I brought Dekow, the Garissa Township MP, to you. Now, I want you to look at what he has done and gauge his record,” he said.

The remarks come as competition intensifies in Garissa, where several leaders have accused Duale of wielding too much influence over the county’s political affairs.

Among his most outspoken critics are Dadaab MP Farah Maalim and Garissa Senator Abdul Haji, who is seeking the governorship.

Two weeks ago, Haji criticised what he described as efforts by unnamed political forces to shape local alliances and influence electoral choices.

He also accused unnamed political actors of seeking to divide the Samawadhal community and split its vote.

Garissa county is inhabited by three main clans.

Five candidates have so far entered the gubernatorial race, including Haji, Dubat, Abaas, former governor Ali Korane and former Lagdera MP Mohamed Shidiye.