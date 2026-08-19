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Dozens killed in attack on village in Nigeria’s Plateau State

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By Adam Omar August 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 14 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Dozens Killed in Nigeria Plateau Village Attack

At least 25 people, most of them women and children, were killed after armed attackers stormed the village of Bin-Per in Nigeria’s Plateau State.

Witnesses and local sources said the assailants moved from home to home, using machetes to kill residents. The attack came amid a string of retaliatory raids in the area, where tensions between mainly Christian farmers and Fulani herders have continued to fuel deadly disputes over land and resources. Local officials and community groups have accused the authorities of failing to provide adequate protection.

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Amnesty International estimated that at least 2,630 people were killed in Plateau State between 2023 and May 2025.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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