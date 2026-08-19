British couple killed in Greek helicopter crash during honeymoon

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Marie Ebert and her husband, Alex Cromie, died alongside pilot Giorgos Raikos after the private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the Tholos area of the Aegean island.

A suspected tail rotor malfunction may have caused the helicopter crash that killed two British newlyweds and their pilot on the Greek island of Sifnos, the country’s civil…

A suspected tail rotor malfunction may have caused the helicopter crash that killed two British newlyweds and their pilot on the Greek island of Sifnos, the country’s civil…

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A suspected tail rotor malfunction may have caused the helicopter crash that killed two British newlyweds and their pilot on the Greek island of Sifnos, the country’s civil aviation authority has said.

Marie Ebert and her husband, Alex Cromie, died alongside pilot Giorgos Raikos after the private helicopter crashed and caught fire in the Tholos area of the Aegean island.

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The couple had been honeymooning in Greece.

“From a preliminary evaluation of the available material, there are signs of a possible malfunction in the performance of the helicopter’s tail rotor,” the agency said.

Television footage from Greece appears to show the helicopter approaching a landing over a hillside before losing control, spinning around its axis and plunging to the ground.

In response, Greece’s civil aviation authority instructed all operators of Bell 206 helicopters to examine their tail rotors and tail rotor drive systems before takeoff.

Greece’s national agency responsible for aviation and transportation safety is investigating the crash.

Ms Ebert’s employers paid tribute to her as a “much-loved and deeply respected” woman who was “exceptional at her job and admired by everyone who worked with her”.

They said they were “devastated” by her death. Mr Cromie’s firm described him as “beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him”.

The helicopter had taken off near the Greek capital yesterday. The pilot later radioed that he was preparing to land, but communications then fell silent.

Local media reported that the aircraft rapidly descended and erupted in flames on impact. Social media footage showed smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Emergency crews were sent to the crash site at about 6.15pm local time.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Our thoughts are with the families during this difficult time.

“We are providing consular support and are in contact with the Greek authorities.”

Additional reporting: AFP