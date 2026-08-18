Somalia Receives Credentials From Four Newly Appointed Ambassadors

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The envoys are Dr. Madou Diallo of Mali, Danlami Ibrahim of Nigeria, Aqsa Nawaz of Pakistan and Aung Min Oo of Myanmar.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has formally welcomed four new ambassadors, with Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali receiving copies of their credentials on Tuesday as they began their diplomatic assignments…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has formally welcomed four new ambassadors, with Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali receiving copies of their credentials on Tuesday as they began their diplomatic assignments…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has formally welcomed four new ambassadors, with Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali receiving copies of their credentials on Tuesday as they began their diplomatic assignments in Mogadishu.

The envoys are Dr. Madou Diallo of Mali, Danlami Ibrahim of Nigeria, Aqsa Nawaz of Pakistan and Aung Min Oo of Myanmar.

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The credential presentations came after the Federal Government of Somalia approved their appointments, officially marking the start of their respective missions in the country.

Minister Abdisalam welcomed the ambassadors and reiterated Somalia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and broadening cooperation with Mali, Nigeria, Pakistan and Myanmar.

The engagements are expected to support closer diplomatic, political and economic ties between Somalia and the four countries, according to a statement from the Ministry.