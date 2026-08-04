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Benin’s New Senate Faces Questions Over Its Legitimacy

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By Adam Omar August 4, 2026 1 min read
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Benin's New Senate Faces Legitimacy Questions
Benin’s New Senate Faces Questions Over Its Legitimacy

Benin has inaugurated a new Senate, creating a second parliamentary chamber tasked with strengthening legislative oversight and safeguarding the country’s constitutional order.

The Senate will examine legislation, seek second readings of bills and block constitutional, electoral or political-party reforms it considers threatening to democracy, peace or national unity. It may also suspend or withdraw the political rights of public officials accused of weakening state institutions or damaging social cohesion.

Supporters argue that the chamber will reinforce checks and balances while protecting Benin’s democratic traditions. Critics, however, question its legitimacy, warning that an appointed body rather than a directly elected one could weaken democratic accountability.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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