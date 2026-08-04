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DR Congo Confirms Findings Related to Oil Pollution

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By Newsroom August 4, 2026 1 min read
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DR Congo Confirms Oil Pollution Findings
DR Congo Confirms Findings Related to Oil Pollution

The Democratic Republic of the Congo plans to finalize and release a comprehensive environmental audit of oil producer Perenco by the end of September, following preliminary findings that linked the company’s operations to pollution.

A ministry official said the review identified adverse effects on soil and air quality, attributing some of the damage to ageing infrastructure and deteriorating pipelines. The findings generally align with a recent Human Rights Watch report, which said Perenco’s gas flaring, open burning of oil waste and spills had contaminated air, soil and water sources while creating health risks for surrounding communities.

Perenco has rejected allegations that it caused pollution. The government nevertheless said the completed audit would propose environmental cleanup measures and upgrades to the company’s infrastructure.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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