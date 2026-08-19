Angelique Kidjo Earns Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Making History

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The five-time Grammy winner was celebrated at a Los Angeles ceremony attended by film stars and prominent music-industry figures. The honor recognizes a career spanning more than four…

Angélique Kidjo has made Hollywood history, becoming the first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Angélique Kidjo has made Hollywood history, becoming the first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five-time Grammy winner was celebrated…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Angélique Kidjo has made Hollywood history, becoming the first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The five-time Grammy winner was celebrated at a Los Angeles ceremony attended by film stars and prominent music-industry figures. The honor recognizes a career spanning more than four decades, during which the Beninese singer has released 16 albums.

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Kidjo now joins Charlize Theron among the few Africans honored on the Walk of Fame. Beyond music, she is a longtime activist, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF and Oxfam, and leads the Batonga Foundation, which supports girls’ education across Africa.