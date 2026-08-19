Angelique Kidjo Earns Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Making History

Angélique Kidjo has made Hollywood history, becoming the first Black African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The five-time Grammy winner was celebrated at a Los Angeles ceremony attended by film stars and prominent music-industry figures. The honor recognizes a career spanning more than four decades, during which the Beninese singer has released 16 albums.
Kidjo now joins Charlize Theron among the few Africans honored on the Walk of Fame. Beyond music, she is a longtime activist, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF and Oxfam, and leads the Batonga Foundation, which supports girls’ education across Africa.