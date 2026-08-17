Hichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections

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President Hakainde Hichilema has moved into an early lead in Zambia’s general election, with the electoral commission reporting that results from more than half of the country’s constituencies…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

President Hakainde Hichilema has moved into an early lead in Zambia’s general election, with the electoral commission reporting that results from more than half of the country’s constituencies have been counted.