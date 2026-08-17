 Skip to content
Monday, August 17, 2026 3 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Dhuhr 12:02
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Hichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections
Breaking News
Hichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections11-Year-Old Boy Missing Following Hippo Attack in GarissaIran Disputes Qatar and Kuwait Accounts of Captured PilotsTributes Honor Jason Arday After Former Cambridge Professor DiesDR Congo’s Ebola outbreak becomes deadliest in the country’s historyPuntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in GalkayoHichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections11-Year-Old Boy Missing Following Hippo Attack in GarissaIran Disputes Qatar and Kuwait Accounts of Captured PilotsTributes Honor Jason Arday After Former Cambridge Professor DiesDR Congo’s Ebola outbreak becomes deadliest in the country’s historyPuntland State Asks Galmudug to Return Forces Accused of Causing Unrest in Galkayo
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Hichilema Takes Early Lead as Violence Is Reported During Zambia Elections

Follow
By Newsroom August 17, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 22 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Hichilema in Early Lead As Violence Reported During Zambia Polls

President Hakainde Hichilema has moved into an early lead in Zambia’s general election, with the electoral commission reporting that results from more than half of the country’s constituencies have been counted.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,068 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.