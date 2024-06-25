Twin Cities Vibrantly Celebrate Somali Week Festival

Somali Week, orchestrated by the non-profit Rising Impact, champions Somali youth. This affair underscores education, discovery, and revelry of Somali traditions.

The festivities also commemorate Somali Independence Day on July 1, honoring the merging of the Trust Territory of North Western of Somalia with the State of North Western of Somalia to form the Somali Republic.

Kicking off Somali Week on Monday, a soccer match unfolded in St. Paul.

In Washington, D.C., a town hall gathering is slated for Wednesday. Another will commence at 6 p.m. Friday at Courtyard Minneapolis Downtown. These forums unite leaders and the community to deliberate on Somalia’s future.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, West Lake Street in Minneapolis, between Blaisdell and Stevens avenues, will host the Somali Independence Day Festival. The fête offers live shows, cultural exhibitions, Somali cuisine, engaging activities, and a window into Somali heritage. Entry is gratis.

Catch Suldaan Seeraar, Kien Jaamac, and Jirday at 8 p.m. June 30 at Skyway Theatre in Minneapolis, performing at the SomaliFest concert. Tickets start at $50, with VIP and booth packages available for those seeking an elevated experience.