Brazil Stumbles to a Goalless Draw Against Costa Rica Despite Dominant Play in Copa America Debut

At SoFi Stadium, Brazil’s Copa America kickoff fizzled into a scoreless deadlock with Costa Rica.

Throughout the duel in Group D, the Selecao’s field dominance was evident. The game saw Marquinhos’ potential goal dismissed after video review and Lucas Paqueta’s long-shot thumping the frame.

Although controlling nearly 75% of the match with 19 shots to Costa Rica’s mere two, Brazil couldn’t snatch a victory, marking their inaugural group match stalemate since 2016.

The result left Dorival Junior’s squad lagging behind Colombia, the Group D pacesetters, who had earlier triumphed over Paraguay 2-1.

In California, Brazil immediately took command, eyeing the initial tally swiftly.

Rodrygo’s escapade through the box culminated in a miss, while Raphinha saw his effort foiled by Patrick Sequeira after a lofted pass breached the Costa Rican backline.

Half an hour in, celebration turned to dismay as Marquinhos’ tap-in was flagged offside after VAR intervention. Rodrygo later blazed over as the first half waned.

Into the second half, a thunderous strike from Paqueta at minute 63 hammered against the post.

Dorival introduced fresh legs with Endrick and Savinho replacing an underwhelming Vinicius Junior after 70 minutes, both injectors of peril soon after their entrance.

Late in the game, a dangerous cross by Savinho nearly caused a Costa Rican own goal, only for Sequeira to rescue the situation, followed by a stinging Arana volley he repelled.

In final moments, Savinho set up Bruno Guimaraes who narrowly missed, encapsulating a vexing tournament start for the nine-time victors.

Selecao’s Stateside struggles persist

Recent ventures in the U.S. harbor scant fond memories for Brazil.

Eight years ago, they floundered in the Copa America’s stateside stint. Neymar, sidelined this round, was a spectator to his team’s inability to convert dominance into goals; only three of their 19 shots hit the mark.

Despite shining in Real Madrid’s recent triumphs, Vinicius Junior faltered, marking his lowest involvement with 45 touches and 23 passes among Brazilian starters.

On the upside, Marquinhos marked his 16th Copa appearance, nearing records set by Dani Alves (19) and Thiago Silva (18), although a goal eluded him due to VAR.

Costa Rica’s impenetrable return

A supposed underdog, Costa Rica dismissed Brazil, marking their first Copa America showing in eight years.

Not seen advancing from groups since 2004, Los Ticos maintained their knack for giant-slaying, reminiscent of 2013 when they topped a World Cup group including Uruguay and Italy.

A decade later Joel Campbell celebrated his 140th cap as his team halted their losing streak to Brazil at nine.

Though shooting blanks this time, Costa Rica’s ongoing defensive solidity—four straight shutouts—signals robust competition ahead in the tournament.