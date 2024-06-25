Kulmiye Party Leader Vows to Honor North Western of Somalia Election Outcomes; Condemns Political Violence

Hargeisa (AX) — On Monday, Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, who steers the helm as North Western of Somalia’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Kulmiye Party Chairman, proclaimed that political power in North Western of Somalia can’t be yanked by brute force or pressure, underscoring the need to honor democratic protocols.

Addressing the crowd in a public shindig, Kahin hammered home that Kulmiye would respect the verdict of the upcoming November 13 election. “If we snag the election, we’ll assume office with grace. Folks, Kulmiye ain’t holding power by muscle, nor can we clutch it that way. We don’t reckon anyone can swipe Kulmiye’s spot by force,” he declared.

Kahin harked back to the 2003 election as a case in point, highlighting that the Kulmiye party conceded when the UDUB party clinched victory by just 82 votes. He voiced his worry that the Wadani party might have a hard time digesting defeat, although they did swallow the results of the 2017 election despite their grievances.

Kahin also beckoned for a campaign driven by brotherhood and solidarity. However, he’s caught flak for supposedly using polarizing language in his own electoral skirmishes.