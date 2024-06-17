East Africa

Somali Security Forces Nab Notorious Pirate Behind MV Abdullah Hijacking

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Garowe (AX) – Somali counter-terror officers in Northeastern State nabbed one of the sea bandits who attacked and commandeered the MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi cargo vessel, along with its 23 sailors back in March this year.

On Monday, Northeastern State police declared they had captured Mohamed Sufi Rasas in Garowe town, where he had been hiding for several days. The apprehension stemmed from a tip-off regarding his location.

The authorities revealed that Rasas initially hijacked the MV Room and was subsequently moved to the MV Abdullah. They indicated he was among those who collected the ransom from the vessel. In April, Northeastern State security detained eight pirates linked to the hijacking.

Related Posts

Kenya Police Clash with Protesters Using Tear Gas and Water Cannons…

Somalia’s President Mohamud Urges AU Leadership Candidate to…

Somali marauders freed the Bangladesh-flagged freighter and its crew of 23 after receiving a hefty $5 million ransom, as confirmed by two pirates.

The MV Abdullah, a Bangladeshi bulk carrier – utilized for transporting substantial cargo loads – was seized in March en route from Mozambique to the UAE. The hijacking took place approximately 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

There’s been a surge in ship seizures along Somalia’s coast lately, with over a dozen vessels hit since late November.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20025 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More