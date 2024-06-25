Euro 2024: Italy Stuns Croatia, Spain Triumphs with Unbeaten Streak

David Raya Martin (Back), the Spanish goalkeeper, made a stellar save during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B clash between Spain and Albania in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Mattias Zaccagni’s late dramatic 1-1 tie against Croatia ensured reigning champions Italy moved into the Euro 2024 group stage’s next phase. Meanwhile, Spain rounded off Group B with a flawless 1-0 victory over Albania in the group’s final match on Monday.

Croatia began the match with an aggressive stance, knowing that only a win would secure their passage to the last 16.

Just five minutes in, Luka Sucic uncorked a thunderous shot from 20 meters, making Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma scramble to push the ball past the post.

Italy took some time to find their footing. Around the 20th minute, Mateo Retegui nearly scored with a header from Ricardo Calafiori’s cross.

Luciano Spalletti’s squad should have taken the lead before the break, but neither Alessandro Bastoni nor Lorenzo Pellegrini could beat Croatia’s steadfast goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who thwarted both promising attempts.

After the halftime interval, Croatia drew first blood. Donnarumma saved Luka Modric’s penalty, but Italy couldn’t clear the ensuing scramble, allowing Modric to tap in from close quarters.

Italy launched a relentless attack on Croatia’s goal area, needing at least a point to secure advancement.

Bastoni nearly scored with a header, but Croatia’s rock-solid defense held Italy off. It seemed Croatia would edge through with a narrow victory, but Calafiori spearheaded one last offensive, setting up Zaccagni, who curled a stunning shot into the top corner, astonishin’ the Croatians.

In the other Group B contest, Spain completed a perfect run with a 1-0 win over Albania, courtesy of a goal from Ferran Torres.

As a result, Spain wrapped up the group stage with a perfect nine points, followed by Italy with four, Croatia with two, and Albania with one.

The top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the best four third-placed teams, will advance to the round-of-16 knockout stage.