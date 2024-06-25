East Africa

North Western of Somalia Firmly Opposes Somali President’s Ethiopia Port Access Proposal, Declares Interior Minister

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

North Western of Somalia’s Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed pointed out that Mogadishu, the solitary port controlled by Somalia, lies a whopping 1,600 kilometers from Ethiopia. He argued that this makes any agreement impractical. He cited the vast distance and the grip of Al Shabaab, which holds sway over most of the expanse between Mogadishu and Ethiopia, as major hurdles. Plus, the shoddy trade routes further complicate President Mohamud’s idea.

Related Posts

Euro 2024: Italy Stuns Croatia, Spain Triumphs with Unbeaten Streak

Somali Police Apprehend Man for Alleged Double Murder of Mother and…

On Monday, President Mohamud remarked that his administration doesn’t shun Ethiopia’s access to Somali maritime zones but finds the suggested route unacceptable. At the East African Community (EAC) summit in Mogadishu, he underscored Somalia’s dedication to regional unity but denounced Ethiopia’s maritime aspirations. Mohamud mentioned that Ethiopia already enjoys access to the Djibouti Sea. He cautioned that Ethiopia’s push to tap into Somali waters could destabilize the area. He reiterated Somalia’s commitment to nurturing amicable relations and ensuring equitable opportunities for EAC member states.

North Western of Somalia asserts that its accord with Ethiopia is almost through, with a British legal firm ironing out the details. Minister Kahin underlined that Ethiopia and North Western of Somalia’s arrangement goes beyond mere port access, encompassing strategic positioning and reach.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20186 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More