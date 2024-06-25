North Western of Somalia Firmly Opposes Somali President’s Ethiopia Port Access Proposal, Declares Interior Minister

North Western of Somalia’s Interior Minister Mohamed Kahin Ahmed pointed out that Mogadishu, the solitary port controlled by Somalia, lies a whopping 1,600 kilometers from Ethiopia. He argued that this makes any agreement impractical. He cited the vast distance and the grip of Al Shabaab, which holds sway over most of the expanse between Mogadishu and Ethiopia, as major hurdles. Plus, the shoddy trade routes further complicate President Mohamud’s idea.

On Monday, President Mohamud remarked that his administration doesn’t shun Ethiopia’s access to Somali maritime zones but finds the suggested route unacceptable. At the East African Community (EAC) summit in Mogadishu, he underscored Somalia’s dedication to regional unity but denounced Ethiopia’s maritime aspirations. Mohamud mentioned that Ethiopia already enjoys access to the Djibouti Sea. He cautioned that Ethiopia’s push to tap into Somali waters could destabilize the area. He reiterated Somalia’s commitment to nurturing amicable relations and ensuring equitable opportunities for EAC member states.

North Western of Somalia asserts that its accord with Ethiopia is almost through, with a British legal firm ironing out the details. Minister Kahin underlined that Ethiopia and North Western of Somalia’s arrangement goes beyond mere port access, encompassing strategic positioning and reach.