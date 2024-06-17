Al-Shabaab Strikes AU Military Base in Somalia with Deadly Precision







Al-Shabaab Assault on AU Base in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – In a bold move, Al-Shabaab terrorists launched an offensive on a Burundian National Defence Forces (BNDF) base in Somalia, striking at the peacekeepers who’ve been pivotal to the region’s security.

As per intel, at around 03:25 am on Saturday, Al-Shabaab fighters targeted the Burundian encampment in Bal’ad, located 30km north of Mogadishu. This area frequently faces such insurgent onslaughts.

BNDF troops unleashed a barrage of heavy firepower, engaging for 25 minutes; fortunately, no civilians were hurt. The army repelled the onslaught, marking another win against the militants who’ve hemmed in across the nation in recent years.

Later on the same day, the extremists ambushed a convoy of three civilian trucks en route to Jowhar in the Middle Shabelle region. The ambush happened near Gololey, north of Bal’ad, damaging several vehicles.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) plans to transfer security duties to the Somali National Army by year’s end, once the Somali Transition Plan gets the green light. Already, 5,000 soldiers have withdrawn.

On Saturday, Ugandan AU forces handed over their strategic base in Barire town, Lower Shabelle region, to Somali forces. This marks the third phase of the AU’s troop drawdown, with 5,000 soldiers from various nations set to depart Somalia by month’s end.

Contributions to the peacekeeping effort came from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, and Djibouti, collectively sending more than 20,000 troops deployed across various sectors. Kenya warns that pulling out could allow Al-Shabaab to spread their influence further.

AXADLETM



