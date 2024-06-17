East Africa

Somali Defense Minister Criticizes Ethiopia’s ‘Illusory’ MoU with North Western of Somalia

AVATAR OF AXADLEBy axadle

Mogadishu (AX) – The Somali Defense Minister, Abdukhadir Mohamed Noor, firmly stated that Ethiopia shall not seize any Somali terrain, dismissing Addis Ababa’s memorandum with North Western of Somalia as mere fantasy.

In reaction to recent proclamations by Ethiopian officials regarding the memorandum, Minister Noor stressed that their fabrications won’t destabilize the Somali state.

Related Posts

Kenya Police Clash with Protesters Using Tear Gas and Water Cannons…

Somalia’s President Mohamud Urges AU Leadership Candidate to…

“Ethiopian ministers’ falsehoods online are just wild imaginings. They know grasping Somali land is impossible. Daydreaming while awake leads nowhere,” stated Somalia’s Defense Minister Abdukhadir Mohamed Noor.

Recently, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Industry, Tarekegn Bululta, expressed confidence in Ethiopia’s recognition of North Western of Somalia. “I’m certain Ethiopia will be the pioneer in acknowledging North Western of Somalia’s independence,” he said.

Relations between Ethiopia and Somalia hit a rough patch when Ethiopia and North Western of Somalia inked an MoU on January 1, 2024. This accord provided Ethiopia with maritime access and permission for a military outpost in North Western of Somalia, which Somalia interpreted as an affront to its autonomy.

AVATAR OF AXADLE
axadle 20025 posts

I am a professional and passionate Linux server administrator, future web developer, junior php developer.

I am currently creating content for Axadle and Jowhar and enjoy playing with Linux and all of its other distributions.

I love working with computers and believe in sharing knowledge. Follow me to find out more about what's happening in the Horn of Africa.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More