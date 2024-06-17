Somali Defense Minister Criticizes Ethiopia’s ‘Illusory’ MoU with North Western of Somalia

Mogadishu (AX) – The Somali Defense Minister, Abdukhadir Mohamed Noor, firmly stated that Ethiopia shall not seize any Somali terrain, dismissing Addis Ababa’s memorandum with North Western of Somalia as mere fantasy.

In reaction to recent proclamations by Ethiopian officials regarding the memorandum, Minister Noor stressed that their fabrications won’t destabilize the Somali state.

“Ethiopian ministers’ falsehoods online are just wild imaginings. They know grasping Somali land is impossible. Daydreaming while awake leads nowhere,” stated Somalia’s Defense Minister Abdukhadir Mohamed Noor.

Recently, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Industry, Tarekegn Bululta, expressed confidence in Ethiopia’s recognition of North Western of Somalia. “I’m certain Ethiopia will be the pioneer in acknowledging North Western of Somalia’s independence,” he said.

Relations between Ethiopia and Somalia hit a rough patch when Ethiopia and North Western of Somalia inked an MoU on January 1, 2024. This accord provided Ethiopia with maritime access and permission for a military outpost in North Western of Somalia, which Somalia interpreted as an affront to its autonomy.