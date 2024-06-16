Saudi Arabia and Gulf Nations Joyously Honor Eid-ul-Adha Today

Today, countries worldwide, including Gulf nations, are reveling in the joyous celebration of Eid ul-Adha. Majestic congregations thronged Makkah and Madinah for Eid prayers, while pilgrims partook in the symbolic stoning of the Jamarat.

In Saudi Arabia and other Gulf territories, Eid ul-Adha is marked with solemn religious reverence. The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah saw millions of worshippers coming together for spiritually uplifting prayer sessions.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Grand Mufti of the Holy Mosque, orated the Eid sermon to the largest crowd in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing sacrifice’s noble virtues and urging Muslims to follow divine directives with altruism and dedication.

Eid prayers spanned over 12,000 mosques of varying capacities across Saudi Arabia, attended by Saudis, Pakistanis, and numerous expatriates.

Post prayers, the tradition of animal sacrifice commenced, a tribute to the Abrahamic legacy.

In Makkah, pilgrims will shave their heads and doff their Ihram garments following the sacrifice today. Subsequently, they will conduct the Tawaf al-Ziyarah (circling the Kaaba) and Sa’i (running between Safa and Marwa hills) clad in simple garb.

Last night, pilgrims camped under the starlit sky of Muzdalifah, gathering pebbles for the Jamarat post-Maghrib and Isha prayers.

Similar Eid assemblies unfolded in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Bohra community is celebrating Eid ul-Adha with their vibrant flair, engaging in customary sacrificial ceremonies after offering Eid prayers.

Notably, Eid ul-Adha will be commemorated tomorrow in sections of the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada, while in Pakistan, it will be observed on Monday.