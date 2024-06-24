Djibouti Demands Clarity on 2023 Port Efficiency Rankings

Government officials didn’t treat worries over the Port of Djibouti’s ranking casually. Last week, ministers handling Economy, Finance and Industry, Infrastructure and Equipment, Trade and Tourism, and Budget gathered for a pivotal meeting. A World Bank team, spearheaded by Global Director of Transport Nicolas Peltier-Thiberge, joined them. The meeting agenda? Tackling the port ranking issue directly.

The CPPI 2023 report, crafted by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, measures ports based on ship time docked. Djibouti’s low grade underscored major glitches in operations. Core metrics pointing to this rank include lengthy waits and berth idleness. Per the CPPI, just 60% of port time goes to cargo handling, the rest frittered on idle tasks and delays. These inefficiencies stem from clearance delays and public agency coordination snags.

Djibouti’s port performance has taken hits from external factors too. Beefed-up security in the Red Sea and stringent cargo checks for Yemen-bound goods, enforced since September 2023, have prolonged ship waiting periods. Moreover, the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM) vessels, halting in Djibouti for checks, add to these delays.

Djibouti’s port stands in stark contrast to other regional hubs. While Sub-Saharan ports like Dar Es Salaam and Lomé have trimmed average arrival times and climbed in rankings, Djibouti grapples with its geostrategic spot and external burdens from processing humanitarian freight, a rarity in other regional ports.

There’s hope though. The CPPI report offers a clear game plan. Djibouti must cut berth idle time and boost coordination among public entities. Enhanced planning, preparation, and streamlined processes are essential to slash non-productive port time. If executed well, these steps promise to elevate efficiency and secure better future rankings.

The port of Djibouti / Credit: SGTD.