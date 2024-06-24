Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland to Clinch Euro 2024 Group A Victory

Florian Wirtz (L) of Germany clashes with Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland during their UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Niclas Fullkrug netted a late goal, enabling Germany to level with Switzerland at 1-1 on Sunday and advance as Group A champions to the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Having already secured qualification with two earlier victories, they needed just a draw to top the group.

The hosts came out swinging, with Kai Havertz forcing a sharp save from Switzerland’s keeper Yann Sommer with an early header.

The German side, under Julian Nagelsmann, thought they had broken the deadlock 17 minutes in, but Robert Andrich’s long-range strike was disallowed due to a previous foul.

Against the flow of play, Switzerland took the lead on the half-hour mark when Remo Freuler’s cross found Dan Ndoye, who volleyed home past Germany’s keeper Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Ndoye nearly doubled his tally soon after, but narrowly missed the target from 16 meters.

In the second half, Germany seized control, pressing Switzerland back with Florian Wirtz and Toni Kroos both unleashing long-range shots to test Sommer.

Switzerland almost caught Germany off-guard on a counter in the 84th minute, but Ruben Vargas’ goal was flagged for offside. Granit Xhaka then unleashed a powerful shot, only for Neuer to save it.

Germany’s persistence paid off in the dying moments, as Fullkrug rose to head home a cross from substitute David Raum. Both coming off the bench to secure the group win.

“Today was tough. Never underestimate the Swiss, we were behind, but we snatched the group win late,” said Germany’s captain Ilkay Gundogan.

“It was frustrating to concede late. We defended well and put on a brave show,” remarked Swiss goalkeeper Sommer.

Meanwhile, in another Group A fixture, Hungary clinched a narrow victory over Scotland with Kevin Csoboth’s lone goal, knocking the Bravehearts out of the tournament.

With these results, Germany tops Group A with 7 points, followed by Switzerland (5 points), Hungary (3 points), and Scotland (1 point).

The top two in each of the six groups, along with the four best third-placed teams, advance to the round-of-16 knockout stage.