Ten Dead, 15 Injured in Violent Mudug Region Clan Clashes

Galgacyo (AX) – On Sunday, a fierce skirmish in Labi Maygaag, east of Mudug, north-central Somalia, left at least 10 dead and 15 others maimed.

The clash pitted tribal militias from Northeastern State and Galmudug against each other, rooted in a contentious land dispute and simmering clan feud.

The regional governors of Mudug from both factions vowed to deploy military force to quell the hostilities. Meanwhile, initiatives are afoot to broker a peaceful settlement.

The fray endured for several hours on Sunday. Anxiety lingers that it might flare up again on Monday as both tribal militias gather their strength.

