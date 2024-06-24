Egyptian Geologist Comments on Crucial Fifth Filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Earlier this week, geologist Abbas Sharaky predicted that the middle section of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) would be raised from 625 meters to 640 meters. Consequently, the fifth filling could stockpile 23 billion cubic meters of water, increasing the reservoir’s total from 41 billion cubic meters to 64 billion.

Sharaky reflected on the four previous fillings, which commenced every early July starting in 2020, coinciding with the rain season.

Initially, the dam’s wall stood at 565 meters, holding around five billion cubic meters. The second year saw the wall reach 576 meters, accommodating three billion cubic meters. The third year, it climbed to 600 meters, holding nine billion cubic meters. By the fourth year, the wall was just shy of 625 meters, with a vast 24 billion cubic meters.

Sharaky posted on Facebook, arguing it’s futile to fill the reservoir fully without installing the remaining 11 turbines since the current two turbines limit water release. Excessive reserved water would burden the main and saddle dams, not achieving the projected electricity output.

This year, for the first time, exceeding water won’t spill over the middle wall as it will be heightened, allowing comprehensive control over the filling process.

Thus, water will be released pre-rain season through two upper floodgates (300 million cubic meters daily), two lower ones (150 million cubic meters daily), and the two turbines (50 million cubic meters daily). If the dam succeeds in holding 23 billion cubic meters, this might be the final filling phase.

Construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam began on April 2, 2011, with a budget of $4.8 billion. Salini Impergilo, an Italian company, undertook the construction. The dam is situated on the Blue Nile, originally designed to hold 74 billion cubic meters and generate up to 6,000 megawatts of power.

However, output is now estimated at 3,000 megawatts due to a reduction in turbines from 16 to 13. Meanwhile, Egypt has frequently voiced concerns over Ethiopia’s unilateral actions, which could jeopardize its annual water allotment of 55.5 billion cubic meters, particularly during drought conditions. They press for a legally binding accord regarding the dam’s filling and operation.