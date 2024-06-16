Kenyan Teen Phenom Wanyonyi Storms into History as Third-Fastest 800m Runner, Clinches Olympic Spot

Kenyan sensation Emmanuel Wanyonyi clocked the quickest 800 meters since 2012, posting a jaw-dropping 1:41.70 on Saturday. This feat stamps him as the third speediest in history for this distance.

The 2023 world silver medalist delivered a commanding display at Kenya’s Olympic trials, guaranteeing his spot for the Paris showdown.

Only the legendary David Rudisha — Kenya’s double Olympic and world champ — and Denmark’s Wilson Kipketer have outrun him.

Nineteen-year-old Wanyonyi nearly missed the finals. He tumbled in Friday’s semis and ended up sixth.

“If I hadn’t taken that spill, I wouldn’t have pushed as hard today. It all plays out for a reason,” said Wanyonyi.

Rudisha holds the globe’s best with 1:40.91 and has also notched second and third fastest times, followed by Kipketer’s 1:41.11.

Ferdinand Omanyala locked in the world-leading mark for the men’s 100 meters, securing his Paris ticket. Blazing at 9.79 seconds, he appeared to reclaim the spark that saw him set Africa’s record of 9.77 at the Kip Keino Classic in 2021.

“I feel rad, but there’s more speed in the tank,” said 28-year-old Omanyala. “Today’s just a sneak peek. We haven’t pushed our limits; the Olympic camp’s where the real hammer drops. Expect insane times in Paris.”

He didn’t make it past the semis in Tokyo three years back.

Faith Kipyegon, the reigning queen and record holder of the women’s 1500m, tore through at 3:53.99.

“I aimed to smash it, proving altitude ain’t no barrier. Super stoked I nailed it,” she said.

Kipyegon eyes maintaining her scorching form heading into the Olympics.

Mary Moraa, the women’s 800m world champ, grabbed second to qualify for Paris, with her sister Sarah Moraa taking third.