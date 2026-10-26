Kenya Ebola outbreak claims second life as cases rise to nine

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Kenya recorded its second Ebola death on Friday after a 65-year-old woman died at an infectious disease treatment facility, the Health Ministry said. The fatality brings the toll…

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Kenya recorded its second Ebola death on Friday after a 65-year-old woman died at an infectious disease treatment facility, the Health Ministry said. The fatality brings the toll to two among nine confirmed cases.

The woman, who was Kenya’s third confirmed Ebola patient, died late Friday, Director General for Health Patrick Amoth said in a statement.

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“The Ministry of Health is deeply saddened to announce the passing on of a 65-year-old female patient, the third confirmed case of Ebola (Bundibugyo virus disease) in Kenya,” Amoth said.

She was a close relative and direct contact of the country’s first Ebola patient, who also died after contracting the disease.

Health officials placed her in quarantine before she developed symptoms on Oct. 13. She was admitted to an infectious disease treatment unit the same day.

The ministry said she received supportive care, but her condition later worsened and she died.

Officials were coordinating with her family to arrange a safe burial. Specialized teams were expected to carry out the burial in line with established infection-prevention protocols.

Seven patients receiving treatment

The latest death leaves seven Ebola patients undergoing treatment at two isolation facilities, the ministry said.

All nine infections have been traced to a single group of known contacts, authorities said, adding that there was no sign the virus had spread through the wider population.

“All cases remain within one cluster of known contacts, and there is no evidence of community spread,” the ministry said.

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola infection earlier this month, leading authorities to intensify disease surveillance, contact tracing and quarantine efforts aimed at limiting transmission.

Officials are continuing to monitor people who may have been exposed to the virus.