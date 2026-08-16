Woman Found Dead at Hargeisa Hospital After Giving Birth; Investigation Underway

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The woman, identified as Nimco Jama Yusuf, had been admitted roughly a week earlier while pregnant and delivered her baby at the hospital, according to the facility’s administration.

Hargeisa (AX) — A woman who gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital was found dead inside the facility on Friday, prompting a security investigation into the circumstances of…

Hargeisa (AX) — A woman who gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital was found dead inside the facility on Friday, prompting a security investigation into the circumstances of…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Hargeisa (AX) — A woman who gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital was found dead inside the facility on Friday, prompting a security investigation into the circumstances of her death.

The woman, identified as Nimco Jama Yusuf, had been admitted roughly a week earlier while pregnant and delivered her baby at the hospital, according to the facility’s administration.

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Hospital officials said both mother and newborn were initially in stable condition. The baby later developed breathing difficulties, received oxygen and was moved to the maternal and newborn care unit.

The mother and child spent about a week at the hospital, accompanied by relatives who remained with them during that time, the administration said.

According to hospital officials, Yusuf did not complain during her stay about treatment fees, the standard of medical care or any other issue.

“The mother went missing last night, and security forces began searching for her. Her body was found inside the hospital this morning,” the hospital administration said.

The cause and circumstances of her death remain unclear and are being investigated. Hospital officials have not released details on how she died, while relatives reportedly said the death was not caused by childbirth complications or treatment received at the facility.

The case has raised questions about Yusuf’s condition while she was hospitalized and whether other factors may have played a role in her death.

North Western State of Somalia opposition party Kaah condemned the incident, accusing the hospital administration of negligence and of failing to deliver adequate care to patients.

The party further alleged that treatment expenses and substandard health services may have contributed to Yusuf’s death.

The allegations have not been independently verified. They also differ from the hospital administration’s account that Yusuf made no complaints about financial hardship or the medical services she received during her stay.