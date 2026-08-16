Somali Government Begins Consultations on Bill to Regulate Mosque Administration

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The ministry said the legislation would set out clear responsibilities for mosque managers, improve oversight and help prevent disputes over administration, duties and religious activities.

A proposed Somali law aimed at bringing greater order to mosque administration is now under consultation, as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs seeks input from religious…

A proposed Somali law aimed at bringing greater order to mosque administration is now under consultation, as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs seeks input from religious…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A proposed Somali law aimed at bringing greater order to mosque administration is now under consultation, as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs seeks input from religious leaders and mosque officials across the country.

The ministry said the legislation would set out clear responsibilities for mosque managers, improve oversight and help prevent disputes over administration, duties and religious activities.

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Director General Abdinafac Ahmed Abdullahi opened a consultation meeting Thursday attended by imams, Islamic scholars, preachers and mosque administrators to examine the draft law.

Those taking part reviewed provisions in the proposed legislation and were asked to provide recommendations and practical suggestions before the bill is completed and forwarded to the Council of Ministers.

Abdinafac said the ministry was committed to involving the people most directly engaged in mosque affairs rather than making decisions on its own.

“We do not want to decide on mosque matters alone,” he said, underscoring the importance of consultation and the contributions of imams and mosque administrators to the lawmaking process.

According to the ministry, the draft would define the duties and responsibilities of mosque administrators, set rules for managing mosque activities, improve communication and cooperation between institutions and individuals involved in mosque affairs, and establish procedures for settling disputes caused by misunderstandings or disagreements within mosque administrations.

Several imams and mosque administrators who attended the meeting welcomed the initiative. They said they were ready to contribute their experience and recommendations to help strengthen the draft.

The ministry said the bill remains in the consultation phase, while feedback continues to be gathered from scholars, imams and mosque administrators.

After consultations conclude, the proposed law is expected to go before the Council of Ministers for consideration and approval. If adopted, it would create a unified framework for mosque administration and clarify the roles of institutions and individuals responsible for mosque affairs across Somalia.