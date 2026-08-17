 Skip to content
Monday, August 17, 2026 3 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:46
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Fires on island near Athens kill two, force hundreds to evacuate
Breaking News
Fires on island near Athens kill two, force hundreds to evacuatePuntland State and Danab Forces Agree to Biometric Registration and ReintegrationIndonesia Earthquake Kills 53 as Aftershocks Hamper Rescue EffortsSomali Government Begins Consultations on Bill to Regulate Mosque AdministrationSomali intelligence kills and wounds Al-Shabaab leaders in Hiiraan regionColombia President Seeks US Tariff Suspension as Country Reels From EarthquakeFires on island near Athens kill two, force hundreds to evacuatePuntland State and Danab Forces Agree to Biometric Registration and ReintegrationIndonesia Earthquake Kills 53 as Aftershocks Hamper Rescue EffortsSomali Government Begins Consultations on Bill to Regulate Mosque AdministrationSomali intelligence kills and wounds Al-Shabaab leaders in Hiiraan regionColombia President Seeks US Tariff Suspension as Country Reels From Earthquake
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Puntland State and Danab Forces Agree to Biometric Registration and Reintegration

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 17, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Puntland, Danab forces agree on biometric registration and reintegration

Garowe (AX) — A preliminary deal aimed at ending a standoff between Puntland State authorities and Danab troops based at the Ligle camp outside Garowe has been reached, bringing the unit closer to reintegration into Puntland State’s security structure.

The agreement was reached late Friday in Garowe at a meeting attended by a committee headed by former Puntland State President and Senator Abdirahman Faroole, Gen. Jimcaale Jamaac Takar and officers from the Danab command at Ligle.

- Advertisement -

Under the deal, Puntland State forces stationed in the Laacdheere area outside Garowe are to leave the area during the week.

The Danab troops will undergo biometric registration before their formal incorporation into Puntland State’s security forces. Registration is scheduled to start Monday.

Puntland State authorities had previously recorded 450 Danab soldiers, but the entire force — estimated at roughly 700 personnel — will now be required to complete the biometric process.

The agreement also calls for the restoration of rights and financial benefits the soldiers say they lost. Those grievances reportedly helped fuel the dispute and prompted the force to align earlier with Somalia’s federal government.

The Nugaal Elders Committee will act as guarantor of the agreement, while both parties have pledged to uphold and carry out its terms.

The deal represents a renewed attempt to defuse tensions between the Puntland State administration and the Danab forces under Gen. Jimcaale’s command.

Reports also say Jimcaale has agreed to return his troops to the Puntland State Defense Forces and drop plans to keep them under federal government authority.

The Ligle-based Danab unit was among the last major forces in Puntland State still aligned with Mogadishu. Its reintegration would strengthen Puntland State’s control over forces operating in its territory and further reduce the federal government’s military footprint in the region.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,300 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.