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Ukraine Again Strikes Warehouses of Top Russian Online Retailer Wildberries

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed July 22, 2026 2 min read
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Ukraine again hits warehouses of Russia's top online retailer Wildberries

A fresh attack on warehouses operated by Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, has left several people injured, the company’s head and co-founder said.

By striking a business deeply woven into Russia’s consumer economy, the attacks appear to signal a broader phase in Kyiv’s use of long-range drones to disrupt Moscow’s war effort and push the Kremlin toward peace.

Tatyana Kim said Wildberries facilities in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were targeted.

Social media video verified by Reuters captured an enormous column of smoke billowing above Krasnodar.

Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratiev said 10 people were wounded in an attack on a storage complex. Drone debris also damaged two high-rise apartment buildings in Krasnodar, though no injuries were reported there.

Authorities said a helicopter would be sent to help extinguish the warehouse blaze in Krasnodar. A total of 105 people have been mobilized to fight the fire.

The latest incident followed a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday that killed eight workers, ignited fires and interrupted operations at Wildberries.

“There are no words to describe all the feelings and emotions caused by the attacks on ordinary people, on our employees, on all of us who are simply doing our jobs,” Ms Kim wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has not issued a comment on the recent attacks.

Wildberries began as an online store reselling clothing from European catalogues. It later broadened its inventory and grew into a marketplace hosting third-party vendors. The company has not disclosed the extent of the damage.

Russia’s online sales climbed 28% in 2025 to 11.5 trillion roubles, according to the Association of Internet Trade Companies. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said goods and services sold through digital platforms were equivalent to about 8.5% of GDP.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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