Somalia’s International Partners Weigh Alternatives if Election Talks Fail, Sources Say

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Somalia: International partners weigh contingency plans as election talks face uncertainty

MOGADISHU – Somalia’s international partners are weighing alternative measures, including convening the country’s political leaders abroad, if negotiations in Mogadishu fail to settle disputes over elections and the nation’s political future, sources familiar with the discussions said.

According to the sources, some foreign partners are developing contingency plans designed to end the prolonged standoff between the federal government and opposition figures.

Somali political actors are taking part in the current Mogadishu talks, facilitated by representatives of key international partners, including the United States, Britain, Turkey and the European Union. Still, the sources said hopes of securing a swift breakthrough remain low.

The possibility of gathering Somali leaders outside the country was raised earlier but rejected by some opposition figures, who believed at the time that domestic negotiations could resolve the dispute.

The sources said another proposal — establishing a temporary governing council endorsed by the main political stakeholders — has now returned to the agenda for a third time. Under the plan, the body would manage national affairs through a transitional period while efforts continue toward a wider political settlement.

Some opposition leaders have discussed the proposal, the sources said, but the parties have yet to reach an agreement.

Uncertainty is also mounting over the future of international security assistance to Somalia. The United States is expected to halt financial support for the African Union mission in Somalia in December, as the AU continues to struggle with funding shortages. Assistance anticipated from some Arab countries has also reportedly failed to meet expectations.

Turkey, the sources said, would be unable to fully fill the gap left by the United States or African Union forces if international support diminishes.

They also cautioned that the closure of any Western embassy inside Mogadishu’s heavily fortified Halane compound could set off major shifts in Somalia’s political and security environment.

The Somali government and the other parties cited in the report have not publicly addressed the sources’ claims.

AXADLETM