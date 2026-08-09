Somalia sends two students to international Quran competition in Saudi Arabia

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Saturday August 8, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Two Somali students are heading to Saudi Arabia to compete in an international Quran competition after winning their categories at a national contest held during Ramadan.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs hosted a farewell ceremony Friday for the students, who will take part in Quran memorization competitions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ministry’s Director General, Abdinaafac Ahmed Abdullahi, encouraged the pair to represent Somalia with distinction and reflect the values and teachings of the Quran throughout the competition.

Mohamed Nur Mohamed Ibrahim will compete in memorizing the Quran’s 30th chapter, while Muna Abdirahman Mohamed Sabriye will participate in the 15th-chapter category.

The students earned their places after finishing first in their respective categories at the national Quran competition organized by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs during Ramadan.

Ministry officials said Somalia’s participation underscores its commitment to expanding Quranic education, improving the capabilities of Quran teachers and motivating young people to pursue excellence in memorization and Tajweed, the rules of Quranic recitation.

Somali competitors have posted notable results at regional and international Quran competitions in recent years, helping raise the country’s profile in Quranic education and memorization.