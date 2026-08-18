Four feared dead after skiff destroyed off Somalia’s Eyl coast

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Some reports claim the skiff was travelling towards the MV Sward, a commercial vessel seized by pirates on April 26, 2026. Residents in the area have challenged that…

Somalia: Four feared dead after skiff destroyed off Eyl coast EYL, PUNTLAND — A small skiff carrying four people was destroyed in an attack off Puntland State’s Nugaal…

Somalia: Four feared dead after skiff destroyed off Eyl coast EYL, PUNTLAND — A small skiff carrying four people was destroyed in an attack off Puntland State’s Nugaal…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: Four feared dead after skiff destroyed off Eyl coast

EYL, PUNTLAND — A small skiff carrying four people was destroyed in an attack off Puntland State’s Nugaal coast, according to preliminary reports, with everyone aboard feared dead.

- Advertisement -

Some reports claim the skiff was travelling towards the MV Sward, a commercial vessel seized by pirates on April 26, 2026. Residents in the area have challenged that account, saying the boat was not heading for the hijacked vessel.

Local sources say foreign naval ships and unmanned aircraft have been seen near the area in recent days. Unconfirmed reports have attributed the attack to Turkish forces operating off Somalia’s coast.

Neither the Puntland State Government nor the Turkish Government has commented publicly. International maritime-security organisations have likewise not verified the reported attack, the number of possible fatalities or who may have been responsible.

Background: The MV Sward

The MV Sward, a cargo ship registered in St Kitts and Nevis, was carrying cement from Egypt to Mombasa in Kenya when pirates captured it near Garacad’s coastline.

Maritime-security reports say the vessel had a crew of about 16 or 17 people. Since the hijacking, it has remained in pirate hands off Puntland State.

The pirates are also believed to have used the Sward as a “mother ship”, enabling them to coordinate and launch attacks on vessels operating in international waters.

The Sward is one of several commercial ships hijacked off Somalia this year. The attacks have revived concerns over piracy and its potential impact on global shipping as well as communities along Puntland State’s coast.

This is a developing story and will be updated as official statements or independently verified details emerge.

AXADLETM