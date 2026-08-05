Somalia and China Sign 15 Million Yuan Humanitarian Aid Agreement

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Wednesday August 5, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and China have agreed on 15 million Chinese yuan ($2.1 million) in humanitarian assistance to help vulnerable communities facing conflict, drought and other emergencies nationwide.

Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) Commissioner Mahmoud Moallim Abdulle and China’s Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, signed the agreement in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The Chinese-funded initiative will deliver aid to some of Somalia’s communities hardest hit by humanitarian crises, reinforcing existing relief operations and providing essential assistance to affected populations.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to Somalia’s humanitarian response and to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

“China remains committed to continuing its support for Somalia, particularly in the areas of humanitarian assistance and broader bilateral cooperation,” Wang said.

The agreement underscores the expanding Somalia-China partnership, which in recent years has included collaboration on humanitarian relief, infrastructure, health, education and capacity-building.

Somalia remains gripped by one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises. Humanitarian agencies say millions need assistance as prolonged conflict, climate shocks, displacement and economic hardship continue to compound one another. International partners, including China, have supplied financial and material support to help meet the country’s urgent needs.

SoDMA, the federal agency tasked with coordinating disaster response and humanitarian assistance, has been working alongside international partners to improve emergency preparedness and strengthen aid delivery to vulnerable communities across Somalia.