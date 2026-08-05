Man on trial in UK over alleged bid to join Islamic State in Somalia

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Man accused of using AI chatbot to seek Islamic State contacts in Somalia goes on trial in UK

LONDON — A 22-year-old man allegedly used an artificial intelligence chatbot in an effort to connect with Islamic State militants in Somalia, a UK court has heard as his terrorism trial began.

Mohamed Mohamoud is charged at Winchester Crown Court with preparing acts of terrorism between October 1, 2024, and March 5, 2025. He denies the allegations.

Prosecutors said Mohamoud travelled from Somalia to Britain in 2020 to live with his mother and brother in Bristol, where he later became radicalised and formed plans to return to Somalia to join Islamic State fighters.

Naomi Parsons, prosecuting, told jurors that Mohamoud wanted to join militants operating in mountainous areas near Bosaso, in Somalia’s Puntland State region. She said he regarded joining the group as a “duty”.

The court heard that, after travelling to Somalia in January 2025, Mohamoud was unable to find someone to facilitate his entry into the group. Prosecutors allege that he then sought help from an AI chatbot, telling it that he wanted to “join the Mujahideen”.

According to the prosecution, Mohamoud purchased equipment including hiking boots and a solar-powered battery pack before making contact with two people alleged to be Islamic State recruiters. One of them reportedly told him the group was engaged in intense fighting and facing air strikes in the area.

Prosecutors said Mohamoud replied that he was “longing for martyrdom” and believed there was “no better moment” to join the militants.

The court was also told that Mohamoud later returned to the UK but allegedly remained in contact with Islamic State members, saying he would go back “anytime” if they asked him to do so.

The trial is ongoing.